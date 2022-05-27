Seven towns of the Sierra Norte de Malaga unite to celebrate LGBT Pride The packed programme will offer a series of street parties, parades, exhibitions, talks, sports events and drag shows in the region from 4 June until 3 July

The seven municipalities of the Sierra Norte de Málaga region will join forces for the second consecutive year to promote the LGBT+ Pride festival, which will take place from Saturday 4 June until Sunday 3 July.

Under the banner of Asómate a la Diversidad, the programme will present a series of street parties, parades, exhibitions, talks, sports events and drag shows in the towns of Archidona, Cuevas Bajas, Cuevas de San Marcos, Villanueva de Algaidas, Villanueva de Tapia, Villanueva del Trabuco and Villanueva del Rosario.

The activities planned in each locality will revolve around the International LGBT+ Pride Day, which takes place on Tuesday 28 June.

Each municipality will carry out its own activities, and information and schedules can be obtained from the websites of the relevant town halls.

The Sierra Norte Pride project was founded last year in support of a neighbourhood movement that emerged in 2020 in Villanueva de Algaidas in response to the request of a councillor to remove the LGBT+ flag from the facade of the town hall.

Following the decision of a Supreme Court ruling on the incompatibility of the use of unofficial flags, the inhabitants of the town placed rainbow flags on establishments throughout the town, which created national media attention and placed the town as a “reference” in the LGBT+ struggle.