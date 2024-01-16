Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

1.7 per cent of men who live with their partner in Andlaucía are in a gay relationship. SUR
Survey reveals 1.5 per cent of cohabiting couples in Andalucía are in same-sex relationships
LGBT

Survey reveals 1.5 per cent of cohabiting couples in Andalucía are in same-sex relationships

The region with the most gay men living as a couple is the Balearic Islands (2.1 per cent), while the Canary Islands records the highest level of gay women living together (1.6 per cent)

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Malaga

Tuesday, 16 January 2024, 12:03

A recent survey carried out by the dating site SugarDaters has revealed that 1.5 per cent of cohabiting couples in Andalucía are gay. The figures were produced from reviewing microdata released by Spain's national statistics institute (INE), which also showed that homosexuality is more common in men than in women in Andalucía.

However, in some regions this trend is different. The Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands are the two with the highest percentage, with both having 1.8 per cent of gay couples living together. As for Andalucía, 1.7 per cent of men who live with their partner are in a same-sex relationship, a figure that in the case of women is 1.2 per cent.

The region with the most gay men living as a couple is the Balearic Islands (2.1 per cent), while the Canary Islands records the highest level of gay women living together (1.6 per cent).

Navarra is the region with the fewest gay men living as a couple (0.8 per cent), while Asturias is the one with the fewest gay women cohabiting (0.7 per cent).

SugarDaters, one of the main dating websites in the world, has almost one million users in 27 countries in Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia. Their goal is to end prejudices and build relationships based on each person's expectations, respect, trust, curiosity and the desire to grow together.

Alexandra Olariu, marketing director of SugarDaters, said, “Love is a personal decision, not a social one, and does not require the approval of anyone other than the people who love each other. Love does not require parliamentary approval or clerical blessing.”

