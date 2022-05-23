Mijas students highlight International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia As part of its diversity programme, students from the IES Las Lagunas painted one of the benches in the school’s courtyard in the colours of the LGBT+ flag

In order to mark the occasion of the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia (17 May), students from the IES Las Lagunas painted one of the benches in the school’s courtyard in the colours of the LGBT+ flag.

The initiative is part of a diversity programme that is run in conjunction with other campaigns, such as International Women’s Day, the Day Against Gender Violence, and support for those who are suffering because of the current war in Ukraine.

The programme highlights the importance of carrying out an awareness campaign to avoid any type of gender-based discrimination or violence, and includes preventive workshops under the banner of 'We Love'. These are aimed at more than 1,000 students to raise awareness about bullying due to sexual orientation and, or, gender identity.

The councillor for Equality and Diversity, Natalia Martínez, who visited the school on Thursday, said: “This week we are commemorating the day against LGBT+phobia through different initiatives launched by our schools. We work in coordination with those responsible for co-education and equality at each school to continue training more and more our students in this subject. It is very important that all the students are made aware of equality and sexual diversity so that we can respect all people, whoever they love.”