Medusa, the first LGBT association in Marbella The founders say it came about as a reaction to the increasing number of attacks and lack of safe spaces in the town

David Lerma Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The meeting is at La Polaca, perhaps the first openly gay-friendly bar in Marbella. Francis, ever inquisitive, sets up a table and three chairs outside. It is half past nine on Wednesday and Héctor Vázquez de la Rosa and Sinara Oliveira arrive together.

Sinara, 31, answers the first question. "I'm a telecommunications engineer, but I'm not working right now. I finished a job a month ago. I'm on a break and I'm completing my training with courses and certificates to reorient my career".

Héctor Vázquez, 29, is a third-year PhD student who also works in a small clothing company and identifies as non-binary. Together Héctor and Sinara have created Medusa, the first LGBT association in Marbella.

Legitimisation of hate speech

How did it come about? "It came about when there were a couple of attacks last year in the marina area. They were never even formally reported. And another one in an LGBT bar we used to go to," explains Sinara. Héctor adds, "There was a series of attack, but not only here. Last year I was attacked in Fuengirola. All these situations made us think: we have to do something. They refer to a certain social and political trend", Héctor says.

"There is a legitimisation of hate speech by various political sectors. One through their discourse and others through support. Medusa came about because we are being attacked and the leisure spaces in Marbella, in themselves heteronormative, which make us feel more and more excluded. We only had one LGBT party space, so to speak. The collective in Marbella no longer goes to that place, which has been heteronormalised. There was only this one space in a place where 150,000 people live".

"We wanted to create a space for collectivisation. Marbella didn't have any LGBT associations. Moreover, the institutional agenda was too small for our representation. Not only are hate crimes important, but we thought about creating a community, creating links and safe spaces to go to if anything has happened. Even creating a cultural and social agenda that has this premise, so that society can understand", Héctor explains.

Pride events

Héctor highlights Casares Pride and Ojén Pride. "It was run by two drag artists from the town, the Ana Brown Sisters. They put on a wonderful party. The ladies of the village were sitting with their chairs, enjoying themselves, and the little children were enthusiastic. They even put me on stage."

Sinara and Héctor recognise that there is a predisposition within Marbella town hall. "To start with they are not going to say no to us", Héctor says. Medusa is already officially an association and it is just waiting for a CIF number.

However, Sinara adds, "We are not included in this year's budget". They understand. "They have offered us whatever we need, not directly through subsidies, but they have offered us help to find spaces and events or to print flyers", adds Héctor, who admits, "I was quite reluctant, but I've got a good impression." Sinara adds: "If the Partido Popular wants to do things differently here, we appreciate it."