Mayor pledges to make Torremolinos the LGBT+ capital of southern Europe

The Mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, participated in the opening day of GNetwork360 in Madrid on Wednesday, a two-day tourism fair that was attended by Spain's Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Reyes Maroto.

The event, which is the one of the most important LGBT+ tourism and business event, brings together professionals from the sector from more than ten countries.

Referring to the historical link Torremolinos has with the LGBT community, the mayor said that its association with this particular market has helped the town to become an all-year destination of international reference.

The mayor pointed out that Torremolinos has an “extensive calendar” of LGTB events, among which, “Pride stands out”, adding that the 2022 edition attracted more than 60,000 attendees, which “broke all records”.

“Torremolinos enjoys a complete programme with more than ten LGBT events that attract thousands of visitors throughout the year. We have a firm objective to turn Torremolinos into the LGBT+ capital of southern Europe,” she said.

Del Cid also suggested that it has been LGBT tourism that has helped the town achieve record tourism figures this year, which, she said “were very similar to those of 2019”.

The mayor claimed that, according to figures released by the association of gay merchants (Acogat), the average daily spends of this community amounts to 170 euros, which, she claimed was “higher than any other market”.