Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Image of the crocheted rainbow flags outside Almáchar town hall. SUR
Axarquía town hall condemns burning of crocheted LGBT rainbow flag

Axarquía town hall condemns burning of crocheted LGBT rainbow flag

Local Police in Almáchar are investigating the incident which happened in the early hours of Sunday morning

Eugenio Cabezas

Axarquía

Tuesday, 1 August 2023, 18:42

Compartir

Almáchar town hall has condemned the burning of a LGBT flag in the early hours of Sunday 31 July. The flag had been raised to celebrate International Pride Day on Wednesday 28 June and was hanging from a flagpole on the Forfe viewpoint in the Axarquía village, which has a population of just 1,900.

The town hall said in a statement that it condemns "any act of vandalism that infringes on people's freedoms", and at the same time "deeply regretted” seeing "the work done by the women in the crochet workshop end like this".

"We cannot stand still, nor remain silent in the face of messages like this, we must continue to fight for a village full of diversity," the statement read. It went on to say, “We want to continue to support a village without phobias, without rejection or attacks on the LGBT community, where everyone can love whoever they want and can be whoever they want to be".

The burned remains of the fla SUR

"The act of burning the flag itself is not only an act of hatred and vandalism, it is also an act that could have had many more consequences, such as setting fire to the mountain and with it the nearby houses," said the statement. Local Police have “already begun efforts to locate the alleged perpetrators," it concluded.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Mediterranean sets new sea temperature record after registering 28.7C in July
  2. 2 Big supply shortage results in price of two of most popular summer fruits in Malaga doubling
  3. 3 Two young paddle boarders help rescue couple stranded on rocks in Marbella
  4. 4 Supermarket chain in Spain offers discounts to people over 65 years of age
  5. 5 Police in Malaga take down criminal organisation that exploited construction workers
  6. 6 Benalmádena ice rink at risk of closure with 50 jobs in jeopardy
  7. 7 Costa del Sol town halls accused of being 'unclear' about water restrictions
  8. 8 American tourist boom in Spain looks to compensate for slump in travellers from China and Japan
  9. 9 Residents evacuated as major wildfire declared in La Línea de la Concepción
  10. 10 Special assistance service for passengers at Malaga Airport put up for grabs

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad