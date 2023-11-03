Junta creates permanent commission to tackle LGBT issues in Andalucía

Víctor Rojas Seville Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

A permanent non-legislative LGBT commission has been created in the Andalusian parliament and will help tackle gay issues across the region.

It comes after a request was made last month by the Federation of Associations Plataforma Orgullo de Andalucía, which includes 42 LGBT groups and organisations from all over the region, to set up the commission.

The group will aim to monitor compliance with the 2014 Trans Law and the 2017 LGBT Law, which were both unanimously approved in the Andalusian parliament. The commission's president Irene Navarro also said they will address key LGBT issues such as hate crimes and cyberbullying.

Plataforma Orgullo de Andalucía' had previously pointed out the need for a LGBT commission. "They (LGBT people) are among the first victims of hate crimes, in addition, a high percentage of LGBT students suffer bullying because of their orientation or sexual identity in Andalusian schools," they said.