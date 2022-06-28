Almuñécar celebrates International Pride Day by lighting up the town hall The local LGBT community's manifesto will also be read out

Almuñécar town hall will be lit up in the rainbow flag colours / SUR

Almuñécar will today, 28 June, light up the façade of the town hall building on Plaza de la Constitución in the colours of the rainbow flag to celebrate International Pride Day.

Under the slogan: "Be you. That's your superpower" and 'Llove who you love, Almuñécar loves you", the manifesto of the local LGBT community will also be read out.

In a statement the town hall said that it wanted to show its “support for all gender identities and orientations”, as well as to demonstrate its work to make the presence of the LGBT community more visible.