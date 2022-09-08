BREAKING NEWS: Buckingham Palace announces that HRH Queen Elizabeth II has died The statement said that the queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow

Buckingham Palace has just announced this Thursday evening, 8 September 2022, that HRH Queen Elizabeth II has died.

The short statement said that the queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon, and went on to say that the King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.

The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.