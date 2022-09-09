Walking-frame kamikaze

Sometimes you can see what someone is about to attempt but you don't quite believe their madness and your voice chokes in a scream that won't come out... An old lady started to cross the road (two lanes, and both in the same direction), with the traffic light on green for drivers... And with a walking frame!

As you would expect, as she was making her way at a snail's pace, she was immediately met by a car. It had to stop, with the consequent danger of being overtaken by the vehicle behind. When he shouted at her through the windscreen, the old woman answered him loudly and clearly and denied that she had made any mistake. In other words, she was crossing the road at that very moment because she felt like it, making her an octogenarian kamikaze, replete with chilled, dry sherry and a fair share of anarchy.

It was one of the greatest outrages I have witnessed in my daily walks, but it is not the only one by far. If it were just an anecdote, I assure you I wouldn't be wasting my time writing about it.

The catalogue also includes the 'I cross the road to the supermarket even if the crossing lights are red and the cars are waiting'; the 'I do whatever I want because I want to'; the 'run, run, I'll catch you' grandmothers, always in a hurry... (what kind of hurry can you be in at that age?)

And my current favourite, the latest form of pedestrian nonsense which I will call the squatters of the road.

These are the ones who, for some reason, choose to walk along the side of the road closest to the pavement, next to parked cars, and force drivers to slow down for fear of hitting them.

Luckily, few road accidents occur despite what you see on the streets with pedestrians unleashed on them, proof of the expertise and respect that drivers generally have, and yet, in the end, they are the only ones who are prosecuted, who always take the blame, while the pedestrians never get a fine.

One of the possible causes I think is that the general pedestrianisation of the streets in the centre of the city, which has been and is the best way to achieve sustainability and urban regeneration, has made pedestrians see that all the hills are green, and that they now have the right to occupy any street, whether or not it has traffic.

Although all this is symptomatic of the general loss of the most basic values and respect for the rules of road safety and coexistence which is installed in our society.