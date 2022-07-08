Sound investment

Bob Dylan, or Lord Bobbington as he's sometimes known – at least in my house – has, as is his wont, come up with another corker.

Having sold off his entire back catalogue - including the harmonica solos - for a reported 200 million dollars back in 2020, the sand-and-glue voiced troubadour has just recorded a new version of Blowin' In The Wind with his current collaborator-in-chief, T Bone Burnett, who will presumably have some kind of steak (sic) in the profits.

There will be only one copy pressed of the song and conservative estimates point to it fetching about one million dollars at auction which will come in handy if the Bobster intends to give the seventeen houses he owns (according to biographer Howard Sounes) a lick of paint any time soon.

Anyway, the latest recording will be pressed on a new type of record which combines the best of the materials used to make both CD and Vinyl discs providing the listener with 'the pinnacle of sound' according to T Bone. This is where I get a bit lost.

Many moons ago I visited a top-of-the-range music system shop with friend of mine who was nuts about sound - not music, mind you, just sound reproduction. He'd actually buy records he didn't like because they offered the right bass frequencies or something equally mind-numbing. He wasn't a particularly affluent chap, but that day he spent a small fortune on a top of the range sound system. Sure enough, next time I went round to his house, he was playing some God-awful experimental jazz or something on his new system, eyes closed, nodding along like a plastic dog in a taxi. The thing is, his wife was using the blender in the next room with the door open. I spent the rest of the day, laughing loudly and heartily at his expense. The thing is, the pursuit of perfect sound only makes sense if you can listen in perfect conditions and, let's face it, you never can unless you own an isolated farm house in Galicia and a pair of headphones the size of Apollo 11.

Still, I hope Lord Bobbington and T Bone get a good price for showing a bit of initiative. Actually, come to think of it, they could probably get twice as much if they just took the harmonica solo out.