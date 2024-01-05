I predict a diet

Compartir Copiar enlace

Righty-ho. As we launch ourselves headlong into the mysteries of 2024, I thought it might be an idea to make some predictions to offer a bit of structure to proceedings.

Let's get politics out of the way first. On the world stage, it's highly likely that a couple of old boys will slug it out as representatives of an increasingly polarized US population some of whom seem to think that Empathy is the name of a celebrity perfume. In Spain, the leader of the right-wing PP party Alberto Nuñez Feijóo has brought a level playing field to traditional rivalries by having a last name that is as difficult to pronounce as the title of the left-wing party, the PSOE. This is the real reason most foreign residents won't be allowed to vote in the national elections - by the time they've mastered the pronunciation of both, the winner's four-year term will be up anyway.