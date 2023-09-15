Phoney baloney

Compartir Copiar enlace

Great news, everybody - the Apple company has brought out (or 'unveiled' as the marketing dudes like to say) a new iPhone which, as far as anyone can tell, is pretty much the same as the old iPhone.

Oh, you know, there are minor differences like a faster processor so you can scroll through videos of cats falling over on social media a nano-second more quickly than you could before, thus enabling you to save enough time over a year to spend three seconds longer looking at what somebody you met briefly on holiday ten years ago had for breakfast this morning. There's also a new charger or something and extra pixels for taking clearer photos of the backs of bald blokes' heads at concerts but, let's be honest, nobody cares about any of this stuff unless they live in their mother's basement wearing a Megadeth T-shirt and surrounded by half-eaten pizzas and empty cans of Monster energy drink.