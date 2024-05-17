Museum peace

This Saturday, 18 May sees the return of the annual Noche En Blanco event in Malaga city centre. It's a veritable cornucopia of cultural activities from poetry recitals to beer factory tours, from astronomy analysis to ecological cookery. Moreover, and quite incredibly, in a city where giving a legal concert without fear of being penalised is more difficult to do than meeting a Spanish person who actually drinks sangria, live music is, for one night only, permitted.

One of the biggest attractions of all on the night is free entry to the city's museums (which is very fitting since it's also international museum day). Snaking queues of culture vultures will be spotted all around town, waiting expectantly to cast their eager eyes upon a wide and varied selection of artworks. The sight of this phenomenon, however, always leaves me wrestling with a vague sensation of shame or guilt or something because, the truth is, well, I don't really like museums. Don't get me wrong, I'm glad that they're there and everything and the world would certainly be a much poorer place without them; it's just that I'm not very keen at all on being inside one.

There are certain things in life that, it's generally acknowledged, anyone of any taste at all should appreciate but, just like the film Citizen Kane and the singer Aretha Franklin - also firmly in the 'must like' category - museums leave me rather cold. Maybe it's the neon lighting or maybe it's the memory of school outings and xeroxed project sheets but there's something in there that slaps a fifteen minute limit on my museum visiting time capabilities.

Woody Allen is probably a little bit to blame too, since, as far as I can recall, all of his films are about him sporting a dashing pair of corduroy trousers and a tank top, while jabbering neurotically at a very uncomortable-looking Diane Keaton in a New York museum for an hour and a half. I may be wrong about that, though.

Still, I feel it's a problem that should be addressed and, to that end, after the Noche En Blanco madness has passed, I'll endeavour to visit a museum and spend an hour within its walls without complaint, focusing on everything that's positive about the whole experience.

Ooh, that reminds me, the Contemporary Art Centre comes with a refreshments bar attached. Now we're talking.