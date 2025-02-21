Divided front

Compartir

Pedro Sánchez attended an emergency meeting in Paris on Monday, convened by French president Emmanuel Macron after the US indicated that Europe would have no role in negotiations with Russia over Ukraine. Also in attendance were the premiers of Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Denmark, Italy and the UK, as well as Nato secretary general Mark Rutte and EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen; but three hours of discussion failed to generate consensus over how to deal with Donald Trump's unexpected snub.

After the meeting in Paris, Sánchez told a press conference that "Europe is a powerful political project [...] and we must continue expanding and reinforcing this great project for Europe and humanity".

Clearly, it's easier for Sánchez to talk about unity across the EU than it is for him to achieve it within his own government.

Before it can contribute to a coordinated EU response to the US and Russia, Spain's Socialist-led coalition needs to clarify its own position - not just over Ukraine, but also on the wider issue of defence expenditure. Because the more practical Socialists are partnered with the dreamers of Sumar, that's so far proved impossible.

Both parties, it seems, are in favour of expanding the EU's budget and congealing member states' debt into one huge lump - measures which would benefit Spain directly. But when it comes to augmenting the bloc's military might, especially after what appears to be a weakening of US solidarity, the coalition lacks a coherent position. Sánchez has adopted a centrist, pro-Nato stance, while Sumar maintains that all conflicts can be resolved at the negotiating table.

Sánchez supports a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and is reluctant to commit troops to the region as part of an EU army (one of the issues discussed in Paris on Monday). But he has infuriated both Podemos and Sumar by sending military aid to Ukraine, including tanks, ammunition and anti-aircraft missiles.

The coalition is also divided over other key areas of military and foreign policy, such as Israel-Palestine and Morocco's claims to Western Sahara.

For these reasons, PP leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo said this week that "Spain is not [currently] a reliable country for Nato or the EU", and that it "has no reliability in foreign and defence policy". Trump, who recently blasted Spain for being last out of Nato's 32 allies for defence spending, obviously agrees.

To gain Trump's respect, the EU needs to present a strong, unified front, in which each member knows what it stands for. Domestic harmony has so far proved impossible for Sánchez, especially over foreign and defence policy - but it must precede calls for unity abroad.