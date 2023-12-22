Choose Merry Christmas

We, the normal people, who manage as best we can, have the destiny of this country in our hands. Not by going to vote every four years, and electing this or that government, but by something more subtle and deeper. We can choose to get along, no matter what we think about politics, religion, morals, etc. Because getting along with your neighbour, with your co-worker, or with anyone passing by on the street is a revolutionary act. A country is built with these three greetings: "good morning", "good afternoon", "good evening". A country becomes the best country in the world when you say "thank you very much, you have been very kind" all the time.

Hatred, anger and insults are a sign of underdeveloped intelligence. It is true that many times we will have to bite our tongue, but it will be worth it if we achieve fraternity. Tolerance and education, in sophisticated and developed countries, are more important than immovable political creeds. Smiles and kindness and embraces are avant-garde political weapons that end up creating economic wealth and social progress.

At this time of the year, it is very important to send sincere Christmas greetings to everyone who crosses your path, whether they are on the extreme left, extreme right, pro-independence, separatist, liberal, social democrat, or even extraterrestrial. Because it is better to live loving everybody than loving only half of the world. Division impoverishes countries, apart from the fact that the creation of ideological blocks is somewhat stale and old-fashioned.

When I leave my house, get in the lift and meet my neighbour, I say a "good morning" that echoes throughout the staircase and even the angels in heaven hear it, and I accompany that "good morning" with a smile as big as the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Of the four days we are said to be alive, to spend two days hating seems stupid and a failure of intelligence for goodness sake.

I like to talk to everyone. And I know that there are millions of people like me, who like to talk to everyone, because we are men and women trying to get ahead.

The theatre of hatred that our politicians put on, let them sit through it. Maybe this theatre will be profitable for them. But normal people have to choose fraternity and embrace. People have to choose a Merry Christmas that echoes in the universe. Choose the kiss, the love, the celebration of life with every living creature. There are not two countries, not three, not one. There are only good people trying to live without hurting anyone.