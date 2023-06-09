Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Lark in the park

The International Theatre Studio (ITS)'s evening of drama and music in Benahavís

June Rendle

Friday, 9 June 2023, 15:08

A Midsummer Night's Dream in 17 minutes? The ITS actors proved that this is not only possible, but hilarious to watch. Christine Harvey wrote a play which takes all the nonsensical plots in Shakespeare's play and presents them with a rumbustious group of people doubling up to play lovers and performers, and noblemen and fairies, until the stage swarms with togas and wigs and harps and wings - and coloured tutus! Veronica del Cerro is to be congratulated in directing this concoction with style and expertise which had the audience roaring for more. A large cast performed beautifully with abandon and delight.

Tapas gave us a variety of songs which sent us to the wonderful picnic area humming and whistling, and Johnnie G. closed this delightful evening with his very professional singing partners and dancing girls.

A wonderful evening; all profits to go to the well-deserved charity Age Concern.

