Are people really going to Mercadona supermarket stores in Spain to pull?

'I carried a watermelon" is undoubtedly one of the most famous lines from a movie scene; Baby, played by Jennifer Grey in Dirty Dancing, is hugely embarrassed about what she'd said to Johnny, played by Patrick Swayze, while trying to be cool and impress him.

Fast forward to about 2035 when children born in 2025 and thereafter ask their parents how they met: "I put an upside-down pineapple in my trolley." It sounds equally uncool. But, if the current craze that's stormed social media this week is proving successful, there's going to be a whole generation of Spanish kids whose parents' first meeting involved tropical fruit.

Mercadona has apparently denied that it was a marketing campaign to shift a load of unsold pineapples. So was it something dreamed up by influencers on social media? Either way, it has provided a welcome distraction from the otherwise fairly depressing news.

If it was a marketing campaign, if you ask me, it was a bit of a risk. Are people really going to Mercadona to pull? I don't know. I have to say that I have avoided shopping there between 7 and 8pm and by no means have I purchased a pineapple. Most people I have spoken to have said the same.

There's no doubt that pineapples have been bought. Presumably mainly by people wanting to create content for their social media, who have, at least I hope, had the decency to purchased the 'fruit du jour' having trotted up and down the alcohol aisle with the poor thing on its head.

Everyone has got in on the act, even my jolly fruit and veg man down the road who's a bit of an internet sensation for his cheerful videos from his frutería. Thanks to José's regular posts, I have now seen merchandising in the form of reusable bags with upside down pineapples on them. I wonder if they have been a hit too, for those wanting to project a more subtle message.

Friends have contacted me from the UK and beyond to ask if people are really going to Mercadona to find love. I have no idea, I say. I suppose we'll find out in years to come when couples, asked about how they met, admit "I carried a pineapple."