Young boy struck by vehicle and killed on A-92 motorway in Granada

A young boy, aged approximately 11 years old, was run over and killed early on Sunday morning on the A-92 motorway as it passes through Huétor Tájar in Granada province in Spain's Andalucía region. The Guardia Civil, who have taken charge of the investigation, are trying to find the victim's relatives, who the mayor of the town, Fernando Delgado, has confirmed was a minor who was not carrying any identification

The incident happened at 6.45am at kilometre 201, near Huétor Tájar, when a vehicle driving through the area hit a pedestrian who was on the dual carriageway. The Guardia Civil have confirmed the incident and are now trying to establish the circumstances of the accident.

At the kilometre point where the fatality occurred there are service areas on both sides of the motorway.