Yellow weather warning issued by Aemet as Malaga braces itself for some intense downpours

Up to 15mm of rain could fall on parts of Malaga province in just one hour tomorrow, Friday 15 September, experts have warned.

Spain's state weather agency Aemet has issued a yellow 'risk' alert although rain could start to fall tonight. The most affected areas are forecast to be Malaga city, the Costa del Sol, Guadalhorce valley and Antequera.

Jesús Riesco, director of the Malaga weather centre, said the rain is a result of the lifting of a trough that will cause randomly distributed showers to fall across the province. They will be more intense in inland areas during the afternoon and evening on Friday. Thunderstorms could accompany downpours tomorrow afternoon, he added.

Cooler days

Friday will also register a slight drop in temperatures, especially inland areas. Antequera's maximum temperature will drop from 30 to 26C; while the minimum temperatures will drop even further on Saturday in the same areas: from the current 20 down to 15 degrees. They are expected to rise again by the weekend. There will be little difference in temperature in Malaga city and along the coast.