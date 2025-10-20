Public appeal to help find 16-year-old girl reported missing in Malaga province

Eugenio Cabezas Algarrobo Monday, 20 October 2025, 16:19 Share

Spain's national centre for missing persons (CNDES) has reported that a 16-year-old girl has gone missing in Algarrobo, in the Axarquia area of Malaga province. Alba G. Z. was last seen on Wednesday, 15 October.

Alba is described as of slim build, with brown eyes and long brown hair. She is 1.6 metres tall.

The organisation has appealed to the public for help. Anyone who might have any clues as to her whereabouts is urged to immediately contact the organisation via the following link: https://cndes-web.ses.mir.es/publico/Desaparecidos/Informar?desaparecido=C52FEE4C4A6C298310BA7FBCE783C306.

The telephone numbers of the Guardia Civil (062) and the Fundación ANAR de Ayuda a Niños y Adolescentes en Riesgo (116000) are also available at all times.