Photo of the missing girl in Algarrobo. CNDES
Missing person

Public appeal to help find 16-year-old girl reported missing in Malaga province

Alba is described as of a slim build and 1.6 metres tall with brown eyes and long brown hair

Eugenio Cabezas

Eugenio Cabezas

Algarrobo

Monday, 20 October 2025, 16:19

Spain's national centre for missing persons (CNDES) has reported that a 16-year-old girl has gone missing in Algarrobo, in the Axarquia area of Malaga province. Alba G. Z. was last seen on Wednesday, 15 October.

Alba is described as of slim build, with brown eyes and long brown hair. She is 1.6 metres tall.

The organisation has appealed to the public for help. Anyone who might have any clues as to her whereabouts is urged to immediately contact the organisation via the following link: https://cndes-web.ses.mir.es/publico/Desaparecidos/Informar?desaparecido=C52FEE4C4A6C298310BA7FBCE783C306.

The telephone numbers of the Guardia Civil (062) and the Fundación ANAR de Ayuda a Niños y Adolescentes en Riesgo (116000) are also available at all times.

