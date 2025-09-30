These are the main public holidays approved for most of Spain in 2026

Isabel Méndez Malaga Tuesday, 30 September 2025, 15:07 Share

People who like to be organised can now start making their plans for next year. The 2026 work calendar has already been approved by most of Spain's regional governments, except those of Asturias and Melilla. Spain will therefore have at least four long weekends by joining Friday and/or Monday to Saturday and Sunday. The official state gazette (BOE) is expected to publish the common public holidays in Spain for next year, which at a minimum are the following:

- 1 May, Labour Day (Friday);

- 12 October, Fiesta Nacional (Monday);

- 25 December, Christmas Day (Friday);

- 3 April, Good Friday.

In total, 2026 will have 14 public holidays, two of which are chosen by each local council. Of the remaining 12, nine are compulsory for all regions, including:

- 1 January, New Year's Day (Thursday);

- 2 and 3 April, Maundy Thursday and Good Friday;

- 1 May, Labour Day (Friday);

- 15 August, Feast of the Assumption of Mary (Saturday);

- 12 October, Fiesta Nacional (Monday);

- 1 November, All Saints' Day (Sunday);

- 6 December, Día de la Constitución (Sunday);

- 8 December, Feast of the Immaculate Conception (Tuesday);

- 25 December, Christmas Day (Friday).

In addition, there are optional holidays, such as the Three Kings' Day (6 January), Maundy Thursday (2 April) or either St Joseph's Day (19 March) or St James' Day (25 July), which each region can adopt at its own discretion. In addition, each region also has its own festivities. Día de Andalucía, for example, is celebrated on 28 February.

Public holidays in Andalucía in 2026

- 1 January, New Year's Day (Thursday);

- 6 January, Three Kings' Day (Tuesday);

- 28 February, Día de Andalucía (Saturday);

- 2 April, Maundy Thursday;

- 3 April, Good Friday;

- 1 May, Labour Day (Friday);

- 15 August, Feast of the Assumption of Mary (Saturday);

- 12 October, Fiesta Nacional (Monday);

- 1 November, All Saints' Day (Sunday, moves to Monday, 2 November);

- 6 December, Día de la Constitución (Sunday);

- 8 December, Feast of the Immaculate Conception (Tuesday);

- 25 December, Christmas Day (Friday).