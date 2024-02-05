Woman detained before catching Malaga flight with drugs strapped to her body

Europa Press Malaga Monday, 5 February 2024, 16:32 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

A woman with more than 1,500 grams of hashish strapped to her body has been arrested at Melilla Airport just moments before catching a flight to Malaga.

Border officials first noticed the Argentinian individual was extremely nervous while trying to pass a National Police checkpoint to board the plane bound for the Costa del Sol, according to investigators.

The 33-year-old woman was then questioned about her upcoming trip but "answered incoherently and was elusive and irritable", according to a police spokesperson. She was then searched where officers discovered the hashish strapped to her body with tape and arrested her.