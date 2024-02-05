Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The packages of drugs strapped to the woman's body. CNP
Woman detained before catching Malaga flight with drugs strapped to her body
Woman detained before catching Malaga flight with drugs strapped to her body

Spanish border officials noticed the individual was extremely nervous while trying to pass through a National Police checkpoint

Europa Press

Malaga

Monday, 5 February 2024, 16:32

A woman with more than 1,500 grams of hashish strapped to her body has been arrested at Melilla Airport just moments before catching a flight to Malaga.

Border officials first noticed the Argentinian individual was extremely nervous while trying to pass a National Police checkpoint to board the plane bound for the Costa del Sol, according to investigators.

The 33-year-old woman was then questioned about her upcoming trip but "answered incoherently and was elusive and irritable", according to a police spokesperson. She was then searched where officers discovered the hashish strapped to her body with tape and arrested her.

