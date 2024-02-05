Woman detained before catching Malaga flight with drugs strapped to her body

Sections
Highlight
Europa Press
Malaga
Monday, 5 February 2024, 16:32
Compartir
A woman with more than 1,500 grams of hashish strapped to her body has been arrested at Melilla Airport just moments before catching a flight to Malaga.
Border officials first noticed the Argentinian individual was extremely nervous while trying to pass a National Police checkpoint to board the plane bound for the Costa del Sol, according to investigators.
The 33-year-old woman was then questioned about her upcoming trip but "answered incoherently and was elusive and irritable", according to a police spokesperson. She was then searched where officers discovered the hashish strapped to her body with tape and arrested her.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Te puede interesar
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.