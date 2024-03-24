With red 'calima' dust still in the atmosphere, yellow weather alerts activated for storms on the Costa del Sol this Palm Sunday afternoon

Jesús Hinojosa Malaga Sunday, 24 March 2024, 12:01 | Updated 12:24h. Compartir Copiar enlace

Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) has updated its weather forecast for this Sunday, 24 March, and has activated the yellow 'risk' alert for storms across much of Malaga province from five o'clock this afternoon until midnight. This warning covers practically the entire province, as it has been activated for the Antequera, Ronda, Axarquia and the Guadalhorce valley areas, including the Costa del Sol and Malaga city.

The alerts for storms are in addition to the weather warnings for strong winds and high waves already in place along the entire coast of Malaga province.

The latest update to today's weather forecast will make the processions scheduled for this Palm Sunday afternoon in Malaga city even more complicated.

Areas covered by weather alerts, Sunday 24 March. Aemet

As a result, there is a higher a risk of rain this afternoon, which could be accompanied by mud, as the 'calima' weather phenomenon of dust from the Sahara desert in suspension in the atmosphere is still present. "The most significant problem will be the very strong gusts of wind of convective origin," Aemet said.

Weather warnings, Sunday 24 March. Aemet

Nevertheless, the Cofradía de la Pollinica de Málaga has taken to the city's streets, although with the intention of speeding up its route, in order to try to finish a little earlier than planned, at a quarter past four in the afternoon. The other eight brotherhoods which make up the Palm Sunday processions in Malaga city will be making decisions throughout the day as to whether their processions will go ahead as normal.