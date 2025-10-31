Will the rain return to the Costa del Sol and Malaga province this All Saints' Day weekend?

Isabel Méndez Malaga Friday, 31 October 2025, 09:48 Share

The final stretch of October in Malaga province has been marked by some welcome rain and a drop in temperatures, registering values somewhat more in line with the time of year after a few weeks of unusually warm weather. But will the rain continue and put a dampener on the Halloween celebrations tonight? According to the forecasts of Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet), no rain is expected this Friday, 31 October, in the capital of the Costa del Sol, and in the province the probability is very low.

In addition, the mercury could rise again, especially during the day, and highs are expected to be around 25C. Nighttime temperatures, on the other hand, could drop to 15-16 degrees.

For Saturday, José Luis Escudero, head of the SUR blog Tormentas y Rayos (storms and lightning), predicts a "very low probability of precipitation" and no wind gusts. On Sunday, however, "an active cold front during the early hours of the morning could leave weak and occasional showers in the western inland area of Malaga province" is expected, while the probability of rain in the rest of the province "is very low".

Autumn 'terral' wind

In addition, moderate to strong gusts of a warm autumn 'terral' wind are expected along the Costa del Sol, which will be more likely in the afternoon, causing temperatures to rise again in the usual areas where the terral makes its presence felt.