Tourists take photos at the top of Muelle Uno, in Malaga Moreno
What will the weather be like in Malaga province this weekend?
What will the weather be like in Malaga province this weekend?

The Guadalhorce valley is expected to again reach 30 degrees, with rain not forecast on the Costa del Sol until at least the middle of next week

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Tuesday, 14 May 2024, 14:30

Malaga province and the Costa del Sol is set for a beach weekend, following a cooler week for large parts of the country.

Looking ahead to Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the forecast from the Aemet meteorological centre is that temperatures will rise, especially in the Guadalhorce valley, where it is expected to get close to 30 degrees, especially in towns such as Coín.

Meanwhile, in Malaga city there will be a curious phenomenon: the thermometers will remain practically stable from this Tuesday until Sunday, with a maximum of 25-26 degrees.

In reality, as José Luis Escudero, writer of the SUR.es weather blog, pointed out, everything will depend on the wind, since, as happened this Tuesday, in the mornings the air feels cooler as it is gusty, "but it's not really cold".

The bad news is that there is no sign of rain in the whole province for the rest of the week, and even until the middle of next week, according to forecast models.

