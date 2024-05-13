This summer will be one of the hottest and driest on record in Spain

José Antonio Guerrero Monday, 13 May 2024, 13:11 | Updated 13:37h. Compartir Copiar enlace

This summer will be hotter and drier than normal, Spain's meteorological agency (Aemet) has warned.

The forecast is based on weather predictions provided by Copernucis, the European climate change service. The meteorological summer - comprising the months of June, July and August - has a very high probability "between 70 and 100%" of being warmer than normal throughout Spain, and is highly likely to be among the warmest summers on record in the country.

It will also be a drier summer than normal, bearing in mind that summers are not exactly rainy anyway. "The Copernicus forecast shows the most likely scenario is a summer with less rain than usual," said Aemet spokesman Rubén del Campo on Monday.

As for this week, starting after a weekend with high temperatures in a large part of Spain (where it reached 34C in parts of the Guadalquivir Valley and in the south of Castilla-La Mancha), Monday will continue on a warm note, although there will be a notable drop in temperatures in the eastern Cantabrian Sea and in the Pyrenees. Elsewhere, there will be no major changes and temperatures may exceed 30 degrees in large areas of the country's south, and again 32 degrees in the Guadalquivir Valley.

Del Campo said the passage of a front will leave very cloudy skies with rain and showers in the country's north, especially in Galicia, Cantabria and upper Ebro. In addition, in areas of Burgos, the Basque Country, Navarre and La Rioja the showers could be locally heavy this Monday afternoon.

But over the next few days there will be a "sharp drop in temperatures" across all of Spain, with some areas in the north experiencing a drop of up to eight degrees compared to Monday's temperatures. On Tuesday, for example, many northern areas will not reach 20 degrees.

The decrease will continue, but in a milder form in the following days. "During most of this week we will have cooler than usual air and in areas of the country's west and also in the centre, daytime temperatures could be between five and ten degrees lower than usual, especially on Wednesday and Thursday," said Del Campo. However, by the end of the week, the thermometer will rise again.

As for rainfall, the passage of fronts associated with Atlantic squalls will leave rain mainly in the northern third of the country, although it could spread to other areas of the north. Snow will also fall in the Pyrenees mountains from 1,500 to 1,600 metres above sea level.

Tuesday to Friday forecast

On Tuesday, there will be the notable drop in temperatures in most of Spain, except in the extreme southeast, where temperatures may exceed 30 degrees. In general, the air will be cooler and in many areas of the north it will not reach 20 degrees. There will continue to be instability in the north with heavy showers in parts of the Basque Country, Navarre, La Rioja, northern Aragon and northern Catalonia, and it may snow in the Pyrenees from an altitude of 1,600 metres.

On Wednesday, showers will continue in the north, with snowfall in the Pyrenees from 1,600 metres above sea level. Temperatures will drop, although cooler air will arrive that day in the Mediterranean, where the drop will be noticeable. Even so, Murcia will be around 30 degrees, "but cities such as Ávila, León, Burgos, Lugo, Palencia, Segovia and Soria will barely reach 15 degrees", said the Aemet spokesman.

On Thursday, a new front will bring rain in the northern third and snow above 1,500 metres in the mountains. Elsewhere, there will be cloudy intervals and temperatures will not vary too much, except in the Valencian region, especially in the province of Valencia, where they will clearly rise. Valencia city and the city of Murcia, for example, will be around 28-30 degrees, but the air will be cool in the west of the country. In the Guadalquivir Valley it will not exceed 22 degrees, and in much of the interior of the country it will not reach 18 or 20 degrees. Thursday will be the coolest day of the week, with daytime temperatures between five and ten degrees below normal for this time of year in large parts of the west and centre of the country.

And from Friday onwards, temperatures will gradually rise to temperatures typical of this time of year. On Sunday, temperatures will exceed 20 degrees in most of Spain and 25 in the south and the Balearic Islands. As for rainfall, it will be limited to the extreme north of the country.