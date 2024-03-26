Which days will the big stores and shopping centres be open at Easter in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol?

Isabel Méndez Malaga Tuesday, 26 March 2024, 15:42 Compartir Copiar enlace

Easter is coming and with it the long awaited holidays for many. However, those who will not be able to enjoy so many days of rest will be the workers in the retail sector in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol, as the big stores and shopping centres will be open even on public holidays.

In fact, as was the case last year and the year before, in 2024 the large stores in Malaga will not close on any day, so it will be possible to go shopping during Holy Week from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday, both included. In other words, shops will not close on Maundy Thursday or Good Friday.

Therefore, in Malaga city, both the shopping and restaurant areas of the Larios Centro, Málaga Plaza, Rosaleda, Vialia Málaga-Estación María Zambrano, Los Patios, Plaza Mayor and McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Málaga, and Málaga Nostrum shopping centres will be open. It will also be possible to visit large stores such as Carrefour, El Corte Inglés, Ikea, Leroy Merlin, Worten, Conforama, and Verdecora as well as the Muelle Uno stores, which, like all those with a surface area of less than 300 metres, can open on extra days if they consider it appropriate.

In the province, the shopping centres Miramar (Fuengirola), Rincón de la Victoria, Puerto Marina Shopping in Benalmádena, the El Corte Inglés centres in Mijas and Marbella, La Trocha (Coín), La Verónica (Antequera), La Cañada (Marbella), El Ingenio (Vélez-Málaga) and Centro Comercial CostasolCentro (Torremolinos) are also authorised to open throughout Holy Week.

2024 calendar of approved extra shopping days

In the Andalucía region, the approved calendar in which shops and shopping centres will be allowed open in 2024 is as follows: 28 March, Maundy Thursday; Sunday 30 June; Sunday 7 July; Sunday 28 July; Sunday 4 August; Thursday 15 August (in Malaga city they will also open on Monday 19 despite it being a local holiday); Sunday 1 September; Saturday 12 October (Pilar and Columbus Day); Friday 1 November (All Saints' Day); Sunday 1 December; Friday 6 December (Constitution Day); Monday 9 December, Monday (as Immaculate Conception Day, which falls on a Sunday, has been moved to that day); Sunday 15 December; Sunday 22 December; and Sunday 29 December.

To this list must be added the licences for the municipalities that are declared a Zone of Great Tourist Influence (ZGAT) and which will be authorised to open every Sunday during the summer, until 29 September, as was the case last year. In the case of Malaga, the shopping centres of Marbella, Fuengirola, Estepona, Benalmádena, Torremolinos, Nerja, Rincón de la Victoria, Mijas, Manilva and the Malaga city are in this situation. All of them will also be authorised to raise their shutters for the whole of Holy Week, as was also the case in 2023.