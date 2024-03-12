Western strip of Costa del Sol gets two-month respite from drought crisis following weekend rains

María Albarral Marbella Tuesday, 12 March 2024, 12:23 Compartir Copiar enlace

The best rainfall in two years that fell across Malaga province at the weekend will provide a two-month respite from the drought crisis to the western strip of the Costa del Sol, according to local weather experts.

Experts expect three weeks of runoff from the land, hence the extra 2.5 cubic hectometres collected at La Concepción at the weekend, could add up to between 6 and 8hm³, which means enough water until May, as long as water measures and responsible consumption continues.

"The latest rains have brought some relief to our La Concepción reservoir, which in recent days has risen from 15 to 18hm³. In addition to the reservoir, these rains have been very positive for land, irrigation channels and wells, which have benefited, but we must still be very cautious," Matilde Mancha, CEO of public water company Acosol, told SUR.

"We need these rains to continue to come in the next few weeks to be more optimistic, but at the moment we still have 18hm³, when the historical average at this same time is 45hm³, so it is not enough," Mancha added. The reservoir had 46.8hm³ stored at the same date last year, more than double the current level.

Desalination plant

"This weekend rain is a relief for the reservoir, bearing in mind that, in addition, the Marbella desalination plant is at full capacity while we are carrying out the work to improve the racks," Mancha told SUR.

The Costa del Sol was the second area to enter a red level status for drought in the province after Axarquia, which has gradually been joined by more municipalities in Malaga. Among the solutions that have been considered and proposed by the Junta is the expansion of the desalination plant, which will cost 4.5 million euros and which they hope to have up and running in the last quarter of the year. Until then, water saving precautions will be in place as, if it does not rain sufficiently, La Concepción reservoir will have barely 5hm³ by then.

The first major challenge of the tourist season, Easter, is around the corner, which will be a test on how much water remains when more people visit the province.