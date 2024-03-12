Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

La Concepción reservoir, which serves the western strip of the Costa del Sol, pictured on Sunday. J. C. Domínguez
Strict water restrictions remain in place on Costa del Sol, despite boost to province's reservoirs from recent rain
Drought crisis

Strict water restrictions remain in place on Costa del Sol, despite boost to province's reservoirs from recent rain

Current drought order measures in Malaga limit inhabitants to 160 litres of water per day

María Albarral

Marbella

Tuesday, 12 March 2024, 12:59

Strict water restrictions will remain in force across Malaga province despite the rain at the weekend which provided a boost to the reservoirs. The drought measure limits inhabitants to 160 litres per inhabitant per day.

Local water companies in the respective municipalities along the Costa del Sol, coordinated by Acosol, started to lower the water pressure at night in February to comply with restrictions imposed by the Junta de Andalucía regional government to limit using water as much as possible.

The drought measure limits Malaga province inhabitants to 160 litres per inhabitant per day. Despite the rains at the weekend, the restrictions will remain in force. "We must continue to be aware of the situation, which at the moment continues to be critical, and for this reason we must continue with this regulation of the minimum pressure that we are carrying out at night throughout the Costa del Sol," Matilde Mancha, CEO of Acosol, told SUR.

Malaga province is in a situation of severe drought and water shortage after the Junta's drought commission issued the order on 30 October. This has meant that, since then, measures have been in force to save as much water as possible. Restrictions involve prohibiting or limiting the use of treated drinking water in public and private parks and gardens, the irrigation of golf courses, filling and refilling swimming pools, washing vehicles (apart from in authorised facilities), fountains and lakes without a closed water circuit or public fountains and showers.

