West Nile Virus: Junta declares Malaga district an 'area on alert' for mosquito-borne disease

Andalucía's regional ministry of health has declared the Tarajal district of Malaga a high-risk area after detecting the West Nile Virus in Cules mosquitoes in a trap. The same situation was declared by the Junta in La Luisiana (Seville province) and in Tahivilla (Cadiz) on Friday.

In an interview with SUR earlier this year, head of infectious diseases at the Hospital Gómez Ulla in Madrid and vice-president of the Spanish society of infectious diseases and clinical microbiology (SEIMC) Dr Francisco Javier Membrillo said that there are more cases of this tropical virus circulating in southern Spain's Andalucía region every year. "We have to bear in mind that we are only seeing the tip of the iceberg, as most of the cases are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms, which means that probably only serious cases end up at hospitals, especially in western Andalucía, although also increasingly in the north. Climate change, the increase in temperatures in recent years and spring rains this year mean that all the conditions are in place for it to be a summer with lots of mosquitoes, which is what will favour the transmission of the virus," he said. Dr Membrillo warned that Malaga is an ideal place for the West Nile Virus to spread.

Lab tests performed to identify the species of mosquitoes that spread the virus have confirmed its presence in Malaga. Each high-risk area is determined after an epidemiological evaluation, based on distance from the trap and the environmental conditions. The alert usually lasts four weeks, as long as there are no cases identified in humans or birds. In this case - until 5 November.

What does the alert entail?

Malaga city council and the provincial authority have been informed of the situation. The alert will remain in force for four weeks or until, during an equivalent period, no new cases are reported and no circulation of the virus is detected in the mosquito vectors of this disease, in birds or horses within this area.

In the meantime, communication links between educational and residential centres, pharmacies and health centres have been boosted.

Malaga city council has also focused on surveillance through the West Nile Virus protocol, active since Friday. According to the plan, stagnant water will be inspected, more traps will be installed and mosquito larvaes will be eliminated.

The company awarded the municipal pest control contract has already started to work on the fumigation of scuppers and areas with stagnant water. At the same time, the city council carries out aerial spraying tasks in the high-risk area and near the Guadalhorce river, although the latter has not been declared a danger zone.

Wider Malaga province

The regional ministry of health has also confirmed the circulation of the virus in the Antequera district, after detecting the disease in a horse located in a stable 1.5 kilometres from the town centre.

In addition, a high level of mosquito density has been observed in the traps located in Estepona, Mijas and in Malaga city.

Recommendations

Faced with this alert, residents in high-risk areas are advised to use certified mosquito repellents, cover most of the body with light clothing, avoid strong smells that attract insects (perfumes, scented soaps) and avoid going out at dawn and dusk, as those are peak times for mosquito activity.

In addition, the regional ministry of health recommends installing mosquito nets at home, the use of household insecticides and environmental repellents and turning off lights when they are not needed.

Another fundamental measure is to avoid creating areas of stagnant water, where mosquitoes breed. This includes good pool maintenance, emptying accumulated water in gardens, toys and buckets and maintaining laundry areas. Swimming pools that are no longer being used at this time of year should be covered and prepared for the winter or even emptied so that they don't become a breeding ground.

Farmers should frequently change animal water containers and work to prevent leaks and puddles from forming.