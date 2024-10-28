Weather warning for heavy rain upgraded to amber in Malaga, along western Costa del Sol and in Guadalhorce valley towns

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Weather

The "significant risk" to life and property alert from Spain's state weather agency Aemet will activated from 6pm this Monday, 28 October until 12noon on Tuesday. There are also yellow warnings for thunderstorms and coastal phenomena in the province

Almudena Nogués

Malaga

Monday, 28 October 2024, 17:58

The weather forecast is worsening. Spain's state weather agency has raised the warning for heavy rain in Malaga province to amber in its latest update. The warning will be active between 6pm this Monday (28 October) and 12 noon on Tuesday and will affect Malaga city, the western Costa del Sol and municipalities in the Guadalhorce valley. Aemet expects accumulated rainfall of up to 30mm in one hour and 80mm in 12 hours. The downpours will be accompanied by possible thunderstorms, for which a yellow warning has also been activated in the same areas. And there is more: the coastal strip will be affected on Tuesday by a third warning - also yellow between 3am and 9am - for coastal phenomena: with the forecast of a swell from the east of three metres.

Meanwhile, while waiting for the Dana to show its most aggressive face in Malaga in the next few hours, Benalmádena has registered a spectacular storm this morning. Some areas of Arroyo de la Miel and Benalmádena Costa have registered up to 70mm in four hours. Lightning and thunder were experienced throughout the night, with heavy downpours reaching their peak at around five o'clock in the morning.

So far, this has been the most significant episode. In the rest of the rain gauges, both public and private, the accumulated figures have been much lower. "The storms are like that: in some areas there is a lot and in others very little", said José Luis Escudero, an expert in Malaga meteorology and head of the SUR blog Tormentas y Rayos (Storms and Lightning). Among the towns that have benefited most from the rain so far are Torremolinos (where 33mm have been collected), Alhaurín de la Torre, with 18mm, Alcaucín (17.6) and Sierra de Mijas (17mm).

