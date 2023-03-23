What will the weather be like today on the Costa del Sol and across Malaga province? Maximum temperatures are expected to climb a little in most areas this Thursday, 23 March, and even higher by the weekend - possibly reaching 31C

No major changes are expected in the weather across Malaga province today, with normal spring temperatures in Malaga this Thursday, 23 March. Aemet, the state weather agency, forecasts slightly cloudy skies, with intervals of medium and high level clouds.

Temperatures will remain unchanged or on the rise, except in the western third of Andalucía, where they will remain unchanged or drop very slightly.

For this Thursday, temperatures between 13C (minimum) and 23 degrees (maximum) are expected in Malaga, which will rise on Friday and over the weekend. On Friday the maximum is expected to be 28 degrees. In Marbella the temperatures will range between 15 and 22 degrees, in Rincón de la Victoria between 13 and 25C. Inland, in Ronda they are expected between 10 and 23 degrees and in Antequera between 11 and 25C.

Ampliar Forecast for Thursday, 23 March Source: Aemet

The temperatures will rise in the final stretch of the week and it is expected that Sunday will be the hottest day of the week in Andalucía, with Malaga in the lead with 31C, followed by Seville and Granada, with 29 degrees respectively; Cordoba, with 28; Huelva, with 27; Almeria and Jaén, with 25 degrees each, and, finally, Cadiz, with 22 degrees.