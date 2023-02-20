Clean up begins after four-metre-high waves and gale-force winds batter Costa del Sol beaches The storm at the weekend, which lasted through most of Saturday, hit the shores of many of Malaga province's coastal towns

Storms with winds of up to 65 kilometres per hour (force 7 to 8) and waves of up four metres battered the Malaga coastline on Friday and Saturday causing some damage to beaches, restauarants and beach bars in the city and along the Costa del Sol.

Luckily there were few incidents inland with the 112 Andalucía emergency cooridnation centre only registering minor incidents, mainly due to fallen branches, cables and traffic signage in Malaga, Alhaurín el Grande, Mijas and Vélez-Málaga.

The Baños del Carmen historic spa in Malaga city was once again hit by the high waves, forcing the terrace to be closed. However, the hall remained open to the public. The spa is still waiting to be declared as an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC) which will bring with it the construction of a protective breakwater that will help stop the recurring damage to the historic building.

The San Andrés beach, in Huelin, was also affected with the sea, once again, reaching the promenade. It will be necessary to wait until the waves recede to analyse how much sand has been lost.

The Oasis beach bar, on the La Malagueta beach, in Malaga city. / SALVADOR SALAS

Axarquía

A 200-metre section of the Ferrara beach in Torrox, between the children's playground and the La Mar Chica restaurant, was also affected. However, the breakwater, installed in 2016, greatly reduced the problem.

Damage caused by the storm on the Ferrara beach, in Torrox. / EUGENIO CABEZAS

At Torre de Benagalbón, in Rincón de la Victoria, the works for the Senda Litoral coastal were also damaged.