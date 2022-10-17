Fine weather on the Costa del Sol expected to continue into November Whereas a high of 22C could normally be expected, most places are likely to see the upper 20s or even 30C this week. It's good news for those on holiday but bad news in general that there is no sign of the much-needed rain

The photo speaks for itself: people soaking up the sun and swimming on the Costa del Sol beaches in mid-October. This is supposed to be autumn, but temperatures are much more like late spring, the skies are clear and the sun is shining. The 14-day weather forecast is for more of the same, probably into November.

Although the nights are cooler now, during the daytime everyone is still in short sleeves because the temperatures are higher than usual for this time of year. Whereas a high of 22C could normally be expected, most places are likely to see the upper 20s or 30C this week. Even in places like Ronda, the minimum temperature will not drop below 17C at night and on Friday this week it could reach 31C.

Bad news for the drought

It's good news for those on holiday but bad news in general that there is no sign of the long-awaited rain. The drought continues, and olive growers are particularly concerned as they are due to start harvesting in early November. With no rain the olives will be smaller than usual and there are fears that this will be the second-worst harvest since 2000.

The reservoirs are also very low: La Viñuela contains less than 10% of its capacity and is therefore officially classified as a ‘dead’ reservoir. A ban has been imposed on using it for irrigation to preserve the little water remaining for domestic supply. At the moment, La Viñuela contains 16.35 hm³. One year ago, it contained 33.99 hm³.