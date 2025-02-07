Malaga walks to remember the thousands of innocent victims - mainly women, children and the elderly - who lost their lives in the Spanish Civil War

Matías Stuber Malaga Friday, 7 February 2025, 16:16 Compartir

Some 400 people gathered to start another year of the well-known 'desbandá' march. Some come from France, others from Finland or Norway, all with the same objective: to walk from Malaga to Almeria.

The idea is to walk the same path that thousands of families from Malaga were forced to follow during Spain's Civil War as Franco's troops entered the city. As they walked, 1000s of people, mainly women, children and the elderly, lost their lives when they came under siege by Franco's troops who had the support of German and Italian forces.

The event to mark the start of this march was attended by the government representative in Malaga, Javier Salas, the regional coordinator of the Izquierda Unida party, Toni Valero, as well as the members of Con Málaga, Toni Morillas and Nicolás Sguiglia. This was the political level. Among those present were representatives of various memorial associations.

Military operation to take Malaga

Salas highlighted the importance of Spain's law on historical memory to ensure that what happened during the 'desbandá' does not get forgotten. Valero did the same and warned of the "advance of fascism" in the current political context. The horrors experienced on the road from Malaga to Almeria, he pointed out, is similar to what is happening now in Palestine.

The military operation to take Malaga intensified in January 1937, which exponentially increased the cannon fire and bombardment, leading to death and destruction in many parts of the city.

The result was the 'desbandá' or the escape, a huge group of civilians who started to walk from Malaga city to the relative safety of Almeria. More people joined from the Axarquía and the coast of Granada. There are differences of opinion among researchers, but in some cases they put the number of those who fled at around 300,000.

Franco's army was supported by Italian troops provided by Benito Mussolini's government and the German air force of the Third Reich. There was no way to organise the escape. Many people had to leave with the clothes on their back and the few items they were able to carry. Those who are marching today want to prevent these events from being forgotten. It is expected that up to 4,000 people will participate as more people join along the way.