Junta starts vaccinating vulnerable population groups against flu and Covid without prior appointments in Andalucía

Malaga province has a total of 117 vaccination points that will be open every Wednesday for walk-in jabs

Europa Press

Malaga

Thursday, 13 November 2025, 11:19

The Junta de Andalucía has set up a total of 580 vaccination points in the region so that vulnerable groups can get their flu and Covid vaccination jabs without prior appointment. These points will be open every Wednesday.

The target groups are over 60s, children under five years of age, pregnant women and people with chronic illnesses. Those who share a home with a person from one of these groups are also eligible for this no-appointment campaign.

A total of 117 flu and coronavirus vaccination points have been set in Malaga province. The addresses and opening times can be consulted at this link (opens in new window).

