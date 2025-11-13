Junta starts vaccinating vulnerable population groups against flu and Covid without prior appointments in Andalucía

Europa Press Malaga Thursday, 13 November 2025, 11:19 Share

The Junta de Andalucía has set up a total of 580 vaccination points in the region so that vulnerable groups can get their flu and Covid vaccination jabs without prior appointment. These points will be open every Wednesday.

The target groups are over 60s, children under five years of age, pregnant women and people with chronic illnesses. Those who share a home with a person from one of these groups are also eligible for this no-appointment campaign.

A total of 117 flu and coronavirus vaccination points have been set in Malaga province. The addresses and opening times can be consulted at this link (opens in new window).