Vueling cabin crew strike will affect Malaga Airport from 1 November The strikes are planned every Friday, Sunday, Monday and public holiday until the end of January, as staff demand a 13.4% salary increase

Forty flights are due to land at or depart from Malaga on the first day of the strike. / sur

Thousands of passengers at Malaga Airport could be affected by the latest strikes to hit the airline sector in Spain, this time by Vueling cabin crew who are demanding a 13.4% pay rise for this year.

The action has been called by the Stavla union (Sindicato de Tripulantes Auxiliares de Vuelos de Líneas Aéreas) and at the moment it is not known which flights will be affected because the minimum services have yet to be established. However, Malaga is one of the Spanish airports with the most number of flights operated by Vueling. On 1 November alone, the first day of the strikes, more than 40 flights are due to depart from or land at Malaga.

Decision is "regrettable," airline says

Sources at Vueling have said the decision is regrettable and that this is the time to work together to build the airline’s future, not to cause division. They also said the union’s demands for salary increases of 33% between this year and 2025 are inviable and would result in staff having to be laid off if adopted

In August the airline reached an agreement with another union, the CC OO, for a 6.5% salary increase, but Stavla rejected it. CC OO members will not be supporting the planned strike action, so Stavla will be on its own.