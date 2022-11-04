Vodafone uses many recruitment techniques to get the staff it needs The British tech giant has a new innovation hub in Malaga and is looking to take on young talent with limited experience

Vodafone continues to successfully grow its high-tech innovation hub with more recruits, even though many have doubted if the British multinational will reach the target 600 staff at its Malaga city base.

Now the first 200 employees, all of them senior (with an average of eleven years' experience), have been recruited, it is the turn of junior talent: by the end of March next year, Vodafone hopes to recruit 70 inexperienced developers to begin their professional careers at its European R&D centre on the Costa.

Jesús Amores, director of the Vodafone Innovation Hub, is confident of having 350 people on staff by the end of March next year now the recruitment of the senior level has finished. Faced with the challenges of finding staff with the right skills, the company is sparing neither effort nor imagination when it comes to attracting young talent.

Amores explained, "The Málaga Tech Talent Event, a kind of technology talent contest in which 50 young people with up to two years' work experience, from both university and vocational training, took part, kicked off the junior recruitment season on 20 October. The company will select at least 35 participants to offer them a permanent contract. During the first three months, those chosen will attend a training programme at Loyola University to "help them integrate into a real working environment".

For Amores, this unique selection method has big advantages, as "it allows us to see how the candidates work as a team and how they overcome difficulties as they go along". Vodafone divided the 50 participants into teams and set them a challenge: to identify a series of errors in a Martian computer game and solve them. To round off the challenge, each team had to present their proposal in English. "We were very satisfied with the way they tackled the game; there were teams that didn't even know the programming language and they made a real effort to find the solution," explained Jesús Amores.

Before summer 2023, Vodafone intends to repeat this initiative to select another 35 young people at once. Before that, in a few months' time, it will organise a hackathon with the University of Malaga.

"We are going to organise many informative events so that students and recent graduates know that in Vodafone they can develop a full professional career from Malaga. A 22-year-old can become a world expert in technologies such as the Internet of Things, edge computing or mobile virtual private networks (MPN)," said Amores.