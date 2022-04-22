National classic Triumph sports car rally hits the roads of Malaga province this weekend The meeting of various models of the TR series of the now defunct British marque will stop off in Antequera, Fuengirola, Marbella and Ronda on Saturday and Sunday

Around 25 classic sports cars of the Triumph brand from different areas of Spain will pass through the province of Malaga during the National Meeting 2022 of the TR Register Spain Club.

The meeting of various models of the TR series, along with the Spitfire, GT6 and Herald models, of the defunct British marque will start in Granada this Friday 22 April.

On Saturday, the convoy will pass through the Sierra Nevada, Alpujarras, Lanjarón, Nerja and Antequera, before arriving in Fuengirola at around 3pm.

Fans of the two-seater convertible will have the opportunity to marvel over the vintage sports cars on the Paseo Maritimo, before the cavalcade departs on Sunday morning on its journey to Cordoba, stopping off in Puerto Banús at around 10.45 am, and in Ronda at 3.30pm.

The TR Register Spain is an organisation that promotes the interest and conservation of Triumph sports cars in Spain. The club, which was founded in 1978, organises excursions, day-trips, rallies, fairs and exhibitions. The club is part of the TR Register Association and also collaborates with other related national and foreign associations.

The organisation boasts the largest and most complete database of Triumph vehicles in Spain, which contains information on each and every model manufactured by Standard-Triumph. It also reflects the history of many of the cars that are still in circulation: their origins, sales history, restoration processes, technical documentation, modifications and serial numbers.

In 1954, Standard-Triumph launched the TR2, a small two-seater convertible sports car capable of rivaling the MG, Morgan and Jaguar. Numerous models followed until the demise of Triumph cars during the mid-1980s.