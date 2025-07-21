Video: Major wildfire on outskirts of Malaga forces access road to be closed

A wildfire that broke out this afternoon in Campanillas has forced the A-7056, which links the A-357 motorway with the Andalucía Technology Park ( ... PTA), to be cut off, followed by the A-7054, which links the district with the Maqueda and Santa Rosalia areas.

The fire broke out at around 3.20pm on one side of the A-7056 road, although the strong wind blowing in the area caused the flames to engulf the road itself and the smoke made driving conditions difficult.

At 3.28pm the road was closed in the direction of the PTA exit, so all vehicles leaving the park at this time are being diverted through the centre of the district. Until that time it remained open in the inbound direction.

At 3.36pm, Spain's nation Directorate-General of Traffic (DGT) activated a red level warning and the total closure of the road in both directions due to smoke.

Malaga city council has said that the fire originated on Avenida Profesor García Rodeja Avenue and that fire crews from the Teatinos, Churriana and Central (Martiricos) fire stations were on the scene with three fire engines and two fire engines.

The access road to the PTA was reopened shortly after 4.30pm in both directions, although the fire is now heading towards the nucleus of Santa Rosalia Maqueda, which has forced the A-7054 road to be closed.

More to follow...