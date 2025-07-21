Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Video: Major wildfire on outskirts of Malaga forces access road to be closed

112 incident

Video: Major wildfire on outskirts of Malaga forces access road to be closed

The large blaze started on one side of the A7056, which links the motorway to the city's technology park

Juan Soto

Juan Soto

Malaga

Monday, 21 July 2025, 17:10

A wildfire that broke out this afternoon in Campanillas has forced the A-7056, which links the A-357 motorway with the Andalucía Technology Park ( ... PTA), to be cut off, followed by the A-7054, which links the district with the Maqueda and Santa Rosalia areas.

