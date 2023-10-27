Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Landing of the first United Airlines flight at Malaga Airport. Salvador Salas
United Airways to triple number of direct flights between Malaga and New York with new daily service
Air travel

The American airline has chosen the Costa del Sol as the only holiday destination in Spain where it will fly every day during the peak season, with the new schedule being rolled out a month earlier than expected

Pilar Martínez

Malaga

Friday, 27 October 2023, 11:29

Flying from Malaga Airport to New York daily and non-stop will be possible from 2 May next year. United Airlines has announced it is tripling its flight offering from to and from the Costa del Sol, after its successful first summer of operations this year. The company will increase the number of transatlantic flights from 52 to around 150 between Malaga and Newark Airport. It will also start operating a month earlier compared to this year. The airline will operate the route until 25 September with a Boeing 757-200 aircraft, as before.

In a statement United Airlines said that "although the demand for transatlantic summer trips remains at peak levels, United has increasingly seen customers search for spring season breaks”. Due to a 33% increase in demand the airline has committed to the ramping up of the schedule. United Airlines said the decision to resume several of its most popular routes early would "give customers more time and options to visit Europe”.

At its other Spanish destinations – Palma de Mallorca and Tenerife – where it is heading to the third season, the company will maintain its three weekly summer connections. On the Malaga Airport route, the head of United Airlines Sales in Spain, Antonio de Toro, said that the reinforcement of the flight to New York “is a clear commitment to the Andalusian market” which is also “an action taken for the growth of the airline in Spain”.

More transatlantic destinations

United Airlines’ Vice President of Alliances and Planning, Patrick Quayle, said that United flies to more transatlantic destinations than all other US airlines and remains the only airline that directly connects the US with Dubrovnik, Malaga, Mallorca and Tenerife. "United has the largest number of flights to most destinations across the Atlantic and we are now giving our customers even more flexibility and options when planning their trips abroad," he said.

The Junta's regional Minister of Tourism, Arturo Bernal, applauded “United Airlines' solid commitment to Malaga and Andalucía” which underlined the “great margin of growth in the destination”. “It is very positive news. We are very happy and sure that other actors will get the message of the Andalusian potential.”

Tickets to fly non-stop between Malaga and New York from May next year are already on sale at travel agencies and on the company's website.

