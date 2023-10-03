Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The end of the main tourist season generally leads to an increase in unemployment. Ñito Salas
Unemployment up after peak summer season ends in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol
Employment

Unemployment up after peak summer season ends in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol

In September, an average of 703,438 people were working (and paying Social Service contributions) in the province, which is 5,156 fewer than in August

Nuria Triguero

Malaga

Tuesday, 3 October 2023, 13:19

Compartir

More than 3,000 additional people registered as unemployed in Malaga in September, the third highest increase by province in Spain.

According to new unemployment registration and Social security enrolment figures released this Tuesday 3 October, some 3,312 people lost their jobs last month. It's a trend that has happened in the past few years as September marks the end of the tourism high season on the Costa del Sol, and subsequently a lack of demand for workers in the sector.

Malaga saw the third largest increase in unemployment in Spain last month, only sitting behind Cadiz (+5,352) and Madrid (+3,358). September also became the second consecutive month of rising unemployment in Malaga, after unemployment rose by just 513 people in August. In total there are 128,872 unemployed registered in Malaga.

The majority of people lost their jobs in the services, agriculture and construction sectors.

In September, an average of 703,438 people were working (and paying Social Service contributions) in the province, which is 5,156 fewer than in August.

On a positive note, according to the data, Malaga still has 9,703 fewer unemployed than a year ago and 23,493 more social security contributors.

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Spain's recovery bolstered with more Brussels' cash as plan to introduce tolls on every motorway ditched
  2. 2 Watch as spectacular boat and helicopter chase unfolds off a Costa del Sol beach
  3. 3 More competition leads to price war and ticket prices as low as nine euros on high-speed trains between Malaga and Madrid
  4. 4 Malaga needs more than double the number of new homes that come onto the market
  5. 5 Two die at a winery in Spain after becoming overcome with fumes given off by fermentation process
  6. 6 Bremain in Spain campaign group continues to fight for Britons' rights
  7. 7 More than 400 owners face fines for not picking up their pet's poop or not diluting the animal's wee on pavements in Mijas
  8. 8 Fines of 200,000 euros for illegally selling puppies and 10,000 for tying up a dog outside a shop come into effect in Spain
  9. 9 Abandoned five-star hotel site to become residential housing in Torremolinos
  10. 10 Malaga's cheapest supermarkets revealed in major national study

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad