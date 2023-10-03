Unemployment up after peak summer season ends in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol

The end of the main tourist season generally leads to an increase in unemployment.

More than 3,000 additional people registered as unemployed in Malaga in September, the third highest increase by province in Spain.

According to new unemployment registration and Social security enrolment figures released this Tuesday 3 October, some 3,312 people lost their jobs last month. It's a trend that has happened in the past few years as September marks the end of the tourism high season on the Costa del Sol, and subsequently a lack of demand for workers in the sector.

Malaga saw the third largest increase in unemployment in Spain last month, only sitting behind Cadiz (+5,352) and Madrid (+3,358). September also became the second consecutive month of rising unemployment in Malaga, after unemployment rose by just 513 people in August. In total there are 128,872 unemployed registered in Malaga.

The majority of people lost their jobs in the services, agriculture and construction sectors.

In September, an average of 703,438 people were working (and paying Social Service contributions) in the province, which is 5,156 fewer than in August.

On a positive note, according to the data, Malaga still has 9,703 fewer unemployed than a year ago and 23,493 more social security contributors.