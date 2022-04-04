Unemployment in Malaga is lower now than before the pandemic It appears that neither the Russian invasion of Ukraine, nor the increase in the Consumer Price Index or the rise in the costs of production and raw materials caused from high energy prices have had a negative effect on the job market in the province

Fewer people in Malaga are unemployed now than before the Covid-19 pandemic began. Figures for March which have just been published by the Ministry of Work and Social Economy show that 152,311 are registered as unemployed, compared with 153,486 two years ago. Malaga is also the province of Spain where unemployment has dropped the most, with 2,380 people no longer registered as looking for work. In 30 provinces unemployment has increased, including Cordoba, by 1,1317; Almeria by 1,277; and Seville by 1,199.

It appears that neither the Russian invasion of Ukraine, nor the increase in the Consumer Price Index or the rise in the costs of production and raw materials caused from high energy prices have had a negative effect on the Malaga labour market. During the past year unemployment in the province has fallen by 23.74 per cent, and it was 1.54 per cent lower in March than it was in February.

The figures also reflect the impact of labour reform in Malaga. The new regulations significantly limit the number of temporary contracts which can be issued, and it is notable that the number of permanent contracts has tripled in a year, from 6,484 in March 2021 to 19,457 last month.

The latter figure represents an 85.48 per cent increase compared with February, and is 200.08 per cent more than a year ago. Of all the contracts signed in Malaga province in March, 30.69 per cent were permanent, which was almost identical to the figure recorded for the whole of Spain during that month.