Autumn sees province’s jobless figure surge by 30,000 after strong summer

The most recent results of the EPA (Economically Active Population Survey) for the fourth quarter of 2022 highlight the rollercoaster nature of the economy in Malaga province as a result of the seasonal nature of tourism.

According to figures from the INE statistics office, in summer, the province broke its all-time record for the number of people in work, reaching 695,000.

Then, unemployment was at its lowest level since 2008, with 131,000 unemployed and a rate of 15.9% in Malaga province, the lowest in Andalucía. But in the following autumn quarter, the picture changed radically: 26,000 jobs destroyed and 30,000 more unemployed, making a total of more than 160,000 jobless and an unemployment rate dangerously close to 20%.

Andalucía

On a regional level, the EPA for the fourth quarter shows Andalucía with two opposing trends during the autumn of 2022: the provinces of Almeria, Cordoba, Jaén, Granada and Seville recorded decreases in unemployment compared to the previous quarter, while it increased in Cadiz, Huelva and Malaga.

Seville gained 37,400 employed people thanks to the growth of two sectors: industry and services between 2021 and 2022.

Three other provinces recorded slight increases in employment: Malaga (+1,800), Granada (+1,100) and Cadiz (+1,100). The other four provinces registered overall drops in employment in 2022: Jaén (-4,000), Almería (-4,700), Huelva (-7,500), and Córdoba (-13,800). The main explanation for these falls is the slump in agricultural employment in these three provinces.

In Malaga, the evolution of employment by sector between the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2022 is marked by a growth in the services sector, which gained 30,500 employed persons; and a fall in the other three sectors: construction lost 16,400; industry, 4,100 and agriculture, 8,200.

The year-on-year increase in the inactive population (those not working or seeking work) recorded in Malaga province went from 595,000 people to close to 622,000.

Across Malaga province the active population reflects a very slight year-on-year decrease (+2,200), standing at 830,000 people at the end of 2022.

Spain

On a national level, there was a loss of more than 80,000 jobs last year – the worst since 2013 –, an unemployment rate that is close to 13% and temporary employment reached a record low.

The resilience that the labour market had shown after the pandemic, and which it maintained against all odds despite the outbreak of war in Ukraine and the emergence of the price and supply crisis, was diluted in the final months of 2022.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, 81,900 jobs were lost, the worst figure since 2013, while the number of unemployed rose by more than 43,800 people, a figure not seen since 2012, according to data from EPA published on Thursday 26 January by the National Statistics Institute.

It took Spain twelve years to get unemployment below the psychological barrier of three million unemployed but this breakthrough has lasted just two quarters: 2022 closes again with 3,024,000 unemployed, while the rate is close to 13% at 12.87%.

Similarly, the sharp slowdown in employment, whose rate of job creation fell to 1.38%, compared with a rate of over 4% at the start of 2022, caused the number of employed to fall below 20.5 million. Nevertheless, this is the highest number of employed people at the end of the year since the housing crisis.