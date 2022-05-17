Ukrainian violinist to perform benefit concert in Malaga The concert will be hosted by the TulSun Foundation at the Sala María Cristina on Wednesday 1 June in support of Ukrainian children displaced by the current war

A fundraising concert by the internationally renowned violinist, Anastasiya Petryshak, will be hosted by the TulSun Foundation at the Sala María Cristina in Malaga in support of Ukrainian children displaced by the current war.

The 28-year-old Ukrainian musician, who will be accompanied by Italian pianist Lorenzo Meo (considered one of the best representatives of the Italian piano school of his generation), will perform the works of John Corigliano, Myroslav Skoryk and Maurice Ravel.

Anastasia Petryshak, who is now based in Italy, started playing the violin when she was five years old and at the age of 15, she began to perform publicly as a soloist, winning numerous national and international competitions. She has collaborated with numerous internationally renowned musicians, including Andrea Bocelli, with whom she has performed as a guest soloist at several of his concerts.

She is particularly sensitive to social issues and has performed at charity events such as a benefit concert following the earthquake in Haiti, and at initiatives to commemorate the International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Tickets for the show, which will take place at 7pm on Wednesday 1 June, cost 25 euros and are available from www://surl.li/bxuzd

The TulSun Foundation has been helping Ukrainian orphans and children with disabilities for more than five years, and it is now intensifying its efforts due to the Russian invasion of the country. There are presently 350 children from five orphanages in the Kyiv region under the care of TulSun, which provides much-needed health, educational and humanitarian care.