Two technology companies from Malaga are among the fifty fastest-growing in Spain

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Programme has published a ranking of the fifty technology companies with the highest percentage growth in revenue over the last four years in Spain, marking it the first time that the multinational Deloitte performs the ranking in the country. Two companies from Malaga have been included in this list: Paraty Tech and Data Seekers.

Both are pioneers in their fields of innovation. Paraty Tech, which revolutionised hotel reservations more than a decade ago, is currently one of the main players in driving direct hotel reservations worldwide, with a client portfolio of more than 3,000 hotels, a presence in more than 40 countries and a sustained average annual growth of more than 35%. The company, founded by brothers Gina and Franz Matheis, is based in Torremolinos and has branches in Albufeira (Portugal) and Cancún (Mexico), where the booking engine already manages the most beds. The company also has sales offices in Colombia and the US.

Paraty Tech is the parent company of the Paratyworld technology group, and its main tools and solutions include its booking engine for hotels, chains and glampings, the design of customised websites, its own revenue management tools, its status as a digital marketing agency and its own contact centre, programmed to provide service in five languages, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Data Seekers, founded in 2012, is a company specialising in the extraction, monitoring and organisation of data, focused on the development and implementation of customised business intelligence tools. Its 100% in-house technology has found application areas in diverse sectors: car rental companies, a segment in which it shares the title of world leader with Price Seeker; price intelligence solution; hotels, brands, retailers and markets, which use DIP Insights - its 360º digital intelligence platform - to improve their management processes and increase their profitability. Based in Spain, the Data Seekers team currently comprises more than 120 professionals, serving around 3,000 customers worldwide, who benefit from some of its indisputable hallmarks: flexibility, agility, reliability and support.

Paraty Tech ranked 17th, with a 356% growth, and Data Seekers 44th, with a 103% increase. The ranking was led by Abacum - the fintech that offers financial planning solutions aimed especially at small and medium-sized enterprises, which has registered a 6,733% growth in the last four years. In second place is Taxdown - the online consultancy that helps customers manage their tax obligations and personal finances, with a growth of 3,147%. Finally, the third position on the podium is occupied by Cubicup - the 'scaleup' focused on digitising and automating processes by carrying out comprehensive home renovations within cities, which has marked growth by 3,122%.

Five Andalusian companies

There are five Andalusian companies among the 50 most scalable technology companies in Spain's entrepreneurial ecosystem: the two companies from Malaga mentioned above; Twsnix, an Almerian platform for learning professional English, which is in seventh place; Chekin, from Seville, in ninth position; and Genially, from Cordoba, in 41st place in the ranking.

Mario Teijeiro, managing director of Deloitte and head of StartmeUP and M&A Tech at Deloitte, highlighted that "scale ups are engines of growth for the Spanish economy, as they generate skilled employment, attract investment and promote innovation in various sectors". He stated that "the Deloitte Fast50 programme serves as recognition for these Spanish companies that, thanks to their exponential growth model, strengthen the business fabric, boost international competitiveness and contribute to the digital transformation of the country".