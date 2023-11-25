Two small earthquakes registered on the Costa del Sol

Isabel Méndez Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The general public, fortunately, did not notice them, but the province of Malaga has registered three small earthquakes in 24 hours.

According to data from Spain's IGN national geographic institute, Fuengirola, Benalmádena and Cortes de la Frontera, in that order, have suffered slight earth movements between Friday and Saturday.

The first was on Friday (24 November) at midday in Fuengirola. Specifically, at 2.06pm hours and with a magnitude of 1.7 and at surface level (0km). The second was a few hours later in Benalmádena. The Costa del Sol town recorded a 2.8 magnitude earthquake at 9.38 pm, at a depth of 56 kilometres, according to IGN data.

And the third was registered this Saturday in Cortes de la Frontera, where at 5.06pm there was small earthquake of 1.9 magnitude at a depth of 39 kilometres.