Two more days of extreme heat to come in Malaga as Aemet extends amber and yellow warnings

Going out in the middle hours of the day will continue to be almost a mission impossible this Wednesday, 2 August. Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) has updated its forecasts and in the case of Malaga the amber warning for extreme heat is extended until tomorrow in the city, holiday resorts on the westernss trip of the Costa del Sol and in Valle del Guadalhorce areas, where maximum temperatures of up to 40C are expected between 1pm and 9pm. In towns such as Pizarra and Cártama it could even reach 42 degrees, according to Aemet.

There will be no respite. The hot terral wind will continue to be the main feature, forcing fans and air conditioners to work hard. In the Axarquia area a weather warning will also be activated, in this case yellow, for temperatures of up to 38 degrees.

The map of the province will be ablaze again on Thursday. The only good news is that the alert level will be lowered from amber to yellow in almost all the municipalities of Malaga. From the east coast to the west, including Malaga city and towns in the Guadalhorce area. Aemet forecasts maximum temperatures of 38 degrees until 9pm. Only the Antequera and Ronda areas aill be spared, where the mercury will hover around 37 and 34 degrees respectively.

The nights will not be any easier. As the state agency forecasts, the minimum temperatures will remain very high, at around 26-29C from Wednesday until Friday.

As for the wind, on Thursday it will again blow strongly until midday in places such as the city, where gusts of 25 kilometres per hour could be recorded.

Fortunately, once this latest episode of heat has been overcome, from Friday onwards Aemet expects the thermometers to fall back considerably to maximum temperatures of 29-30 degrees in the case of Malaga city.