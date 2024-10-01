English teacher amongst 12 people arrested by police in Spain for producing and sharing child pornography

SUR Malaga Tuesday, 1 October 2024, 11:08 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

National Police officers in Spain have arrested 12 people from various provinces, including Malaga, for allegedly producing and distributing child pornography online.

The main suspect is an English teacher from the Andalusian province of Cadiz who allegedly recorded his students with a hidden camera during lessons. He also allegedly recorded his underage children while they were naked and playing at home.

Police have identified ten victims, all of them aged between 13 and 17. Officers seized 18 hard drives, four computers, 18 mobile phones, 25 USB sticks, three tablets, two cameras and 164 CDs/DVDs.

The investigation was launched as part of the preventive cyber patrols police officers regularly carry out to combat the spread of child sexual abuse material on the web. The difficulty of the investigation lay in identifying some of the users who used identity concealment techniques to obtain as much child pornography as possible without being detected or located, police said.

The main suspect, an English teacher, owned an academy in Algeciras and gave classes to minors. In a search of his home, investigators found dozens of videos of his students, which he allegedly recorded using hidden cameras. Among the suspect's victims were his two children, who he filmed on several occasions while they were playing naked at his home, according to police.

As a result of the operation, police arrested 12 people in the provinces of Cadiz, Malaga, Murcia, Madrid, Seville, Zaragoza, Barcelona and A Coruña.

National Police reminded Internet users, and users of any social media, of the importance of not sharing or storing this type of images of minors, as they would be committing a crime. It is possible to report the illegal content to the National Police by emailing denuncias.pornografia.infantil@policia.es